Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and drove in four runs, Alex Bregman also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4. It was the fifth multi-homer game of Tucker’s career, including playoffs, and he has 17 homers this season. Houston’s Framber Valdez (8-6) allowed six hits and four runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Tony Kemp had two hits, was hit by a pitch and scored twice for the MLB-worst A’s (27-73). Oakland has lost 10 of 12 overall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.