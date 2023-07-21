Nigeria’s Nnadozie denies Canada’s prolific scorer Sinclair in a 0-0 draw at the Women’s World Cup
By SAVANNAH HERNANDEZ AND CASSIDY HETTESHEIMER
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A diving one-handed save from 22-year-old goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie denied international soccer’s leading scorer Christine Sinclair and played a pivotal role in Nigeria holding Olympic champion Canada to a 0-0 draw at the Women’s World Cup. Nnadozie parried away Sinclair’s shot from the spot in the 50th minute after the Canadian veteran had earned the penalty. Sinclair’s 190 international goals is an all-time record — for both women’s and men’s soccer — and she’s aiming to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Nnadozie was instrumental in making sure that didn’t happen in Canada’s opening Group B game.