Own goal, Spanish attack, takes away Costa Rican focus in loss at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — They were outscored 3-0. They were outshot 12-1. And for a nightmarish first half, every ball seemed to find the wrong foot. Costa Rica had a difficult showing to start its Women’s World Cup effort, losing 3-0 to Spain on a rainy Friday night. About the best thing to take away for Las Ticas was they didn’t quit. Just over 20 minutes into the match, a Spanish cross bounced off the leg of Costa Rica’s Valeria Del Campo and into her own net. Within six minutes of Del Campo’s error, Spain’s Atiana Bonmati and Esther González each scored. The match was out of reach before the half-hour mark.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.