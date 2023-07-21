Rookie Matt McLain launches first career grand slam as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams. The Diamondbacks began the day two games behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West, and the second-place Reds trailed the Brewers by 2 1/2 games in the NL Central. Ketel Marte had his sixth career multi-hit game, homering twice with a triple, and Alek Thomas added a homer for Arizona. Alex Young (4-0) worked a third of an inning and picked up the victory. Alex Diaz recorded his 28th save.

