Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time in his major league career
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has allowed four homers in a game for the first time in the two-way superstar’s major league career with the Los Angeles Angels. Rookie Henry Davis hit two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ four homers off Ohtani on Friday night. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft connected for solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings while becoming the first major league player ever to hit two homers in the same game off Ohtani, Ji Man Choi and Jack Suwinski also connected off Ohtani, who had allowed three homers in three previous career starts.