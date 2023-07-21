Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time in his major league career

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has allowed four homers in a game for the first time in the two-way superstar’s major league career with the Los Angeles Angels. Rookie Henry Davis hit two of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ four homers off Ohtani on Friday night. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft connected for solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings while becoming the first major league player ever to hit two homers in the same game off Ohtani, Ji Man Choi and Jack Suwinski also connected off Ohtani, who had allowed three homers in three previous career starts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.