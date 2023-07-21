South Africa’s Women’s World Cup captain says team has resolved pay dispute

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South African players are committed to playing in the Women’s World Cup following disputes around player and support staff pay, and the team captain has assured fans back home they are fully focused on their upcoming tournament matches. Team captain Refiloe Jane said that all disputes with the South African federation had been settled before the tournament’s start, including the guarantee of $30,000 to each player that had previously been promised by FIFA. “All the contractual disputes that we had were resolved,” Jane said at a news conference ahead of Sunday’s opener against Sweden.

