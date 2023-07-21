Story homers in 1st rehab game for Double-A Portland; Kluber tosses 2 scoreless innings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story hit a three-run homer in the third at-bat of his first rehab game for Double-A Portland. Working his way back from offseason surgery on his right elbow, Story went 1 for 2, scored twice and drew a walk for the Sea Dogs. He played five innings at shortstop. Boston manager Alex Cora said the plan is for Story to DH for the Sea Dogs on Saturday and, if he’s feeling well, play five innings at shortstop again Sunday.

