Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for the biggest swim meet of the year. Simone Manuel didn’t even try. Adam Peaty is taking an extended break to deal with mental health issues. Kristóf Milák decided he was in no shape — mentally or physically — to compete this summer. Some of the world’s greatest swimmers are missing the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, as they deal with burnout and the enormous toll the sport takes on their bodies and minds. Their absence is making everyone more cognizant of the issue.

