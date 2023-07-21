Trainer Bob Baffert goes for his 10th win in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Trainer Bob Baffert will look to add another Haskell Stakes and big payday to his collection when the lightly raced Arabian Knight takes on Kentucky Derby winner Mage and six others in the $1 million showcase event of the summer meet at Monmouth Park. The 70-year-old Hall of Famer has already won the Grade 1 stakes at the New Jersey Shore track a record nine times and finished second six other times. The field of eight 3-year-olds for Saturday’s 1 1/8 mile race also includes Belmont Stakes third-place finisher Tapit Trice and trainer Steve Asmussen’s Extra Anejo.