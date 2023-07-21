Twins scratch Castro and Gallo from lineup because of pinkeye

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Willi Castro and outfielder Joey Gallo were scratched from the lineup Friday night because of pinkeye. Castro was crossed off the list about three hours before the game against the Chicago White Sox, replaced by Donovan Solano. Shortly before first pitch, Gallo was removed in favor of Michael A. Taylor in center field. Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that the infection had been spreading through the clubhouse. He said Castro was unable to put in his contact lenses.

