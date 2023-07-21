Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot re-signs with the Jaguars on a 1-year, $2.25M deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $2.25 million guaranteed. The Baltimore Ravens helped get the deal done. Smoot had a visit to Baltimore lined up for next week, a pending trip that prompted the Jaguars to hasten negotiations. The sides settled on a low-risk deal for the Jaguars that includes plenty of performance incentives for Smoot, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in December. The Jaguars expect Smoot to start training camp and the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. He’s likely to return in mid-October.

