As Spurs get ready for Wembanyama, a new practice home is taking shape

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are about to get a new practice home just in time for No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season. And what they’re building might be among the most advanced facilities of its kind in the world. The Spurs went to basically every corner of the planet and visited over 200 facilities before settling in on a plan for their new home. The result: The Rock at La Cantera, which will host the Spurs’ soon-to-be-ready new facility as part of what will be a $500 million complex by the time all the building is completed.

