Aston Villa signs France international Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English Premier League team Aston Villa has signed France international Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of 55 million euros. Villa says the speedy 24-year-old forward “has already linked up with his new teammates on their tour of the United States.” Diaby had two years left on his contract with Leverkusen, where he starred after joining at age 19 from hometown club Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. Diaby scored 49 goals and set up 48 more in 173 competitive games for Leverkusen. He has played 10 games for France.

