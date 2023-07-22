Austin Peay State freshman football player dies in single-car crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A freshman football player at Austin Peay State University has died after a single-car crash near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says 18-year-old Jeremiah Collins was driving too fast Friday night while exiting Briley Parkway West and his pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest in a grassy area. Officials say there were no signs of impairment at the scene. University officials announced his death in a news release Saturday morning, saying the school community was mourning. Collins graduated from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, last spring.

