Bacha, De Almeida out of France’s opening Women’s World Cup game versus Jamaica

SYDNEY (AP) — Top Women’s World Cup contender France will be missing two starters in its opening match against Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday. Defender Elisa De Almeida sustained a leg injury two days ago in practice and “can’t put her foot down,” coach Hervé Renard said. Selma Bacha sprained an ankle in a warm-up game versus Australia on July 14 and is also sidelined. “Now she’s running,” Renard said of Bacha. “But we won’t take any risks.” Renard was confident Bacha would be available for the match against Brazil on July 29 in Brisbane. No. 5-ranked France and No. 8 Brazil are likely to compete for the top spot in Group F, which also includes World Cup first-timer Panama.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.