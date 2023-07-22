Brewers designate OF Raimel Tapia for assignment and promote OF Sal Frelick

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment. The move clears the way for 2021 first-round draft pick Sal Frelick to make his major league debut. Tapia batted .173 with a .267 on-base percentage, two homers, three RBIs and two steals in 20 games for Milwaukee. He signed with the Brewers on June 14 after the Boston Red Sox released him. The Brewers selected Frelick out of Boston College with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He has shown an ability to play all three outfield positions while in the minors.

