Campusano homers and gets 4 hits as the Padres rout the Tigers 14-3

DETROIT (AP) — Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 for the 4,000th win in franchise history. Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim also homered for the Padres, who trailed 3-0 after two innings. Jackson Wolf won his major league debut, waiting out an 84-minute rain delay in the second. He gave up three runs on six hits and a walk in five innings. Mason Englert, who replaced Detroit starter Matt Manning after the delay, allowed nine runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

