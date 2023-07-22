Cheyenne Knight, Elizabeth Szokol hold on to win LPGA Tour’s lone team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. Knight and Szokol closed with a 5-under 65 in better-ball play at Midland Country Club, waiting out a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes because of lightning while they were on the 13th hole. They finished at 23 under, following a better-ball 61 in the second round Thursday with an alternate-shot 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead. Castren and Tan shot a 63. They also finished second last year. The 26-year-old Knight also won the 2019 Ascendant LPGA, while Szokol took her first LPGA Tour title.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.