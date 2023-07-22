Christian Vásquez and Michael A. Taylor deliver key hits in 7th, lead Twins past White Sox 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Vásquez drove in the tying run and Michael A. Taylor followed with an RBI single, all in the seventh inning, as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night. Jordan Balazovic (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning and earned his first big league victory. Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17 save of the year. Keynan Middleton (2-2) gave up a hit and a walk in a third of an inning and took the loss.

