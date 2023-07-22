Cody Bellinger drives in 4 runs as the Cubs top the Cardinals 8-6 on a rainy day at Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger drove in four runs and Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago’s 15 hits, helping the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 in a wet and wild matchup of NL Central rivals. Chicago trailed 1-0, 3-1, 5-3 and 6-5 before moving in front for the first time with three runs in the sixth inning. Bellinger yanked a two-run single into right field and Seiya Suzuki followed with an RBI single, giving the Cubs an 8-6 lead. Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman homered for St. Louis, which has dropped two in a row after a six-game win streak. Nootbaar had three hits, scored three times and made two impressive defensive plays in a terrific all-around performance.

