Dansby Swanson, All-Star SS, activated by the Cubs after being sidelined by a heel injury

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been activated by the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined by a bruised left heel. Swanson was in the starting lineup against St. Louis, batting sixth for his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. Infielder Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Swanson on the roster.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.