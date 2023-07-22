Dansby Swanson, All-Star SS, activated by the Cubs after being sidelined by a heel injury
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been activated by the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined by a bruised left heel. Swanson was in the starting lineup against St. Louis, batting sixth for his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. Infielder Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Swanson on the roster.