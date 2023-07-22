Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak. Rodríguez sent a full-count slider from Gerardo Reyes into the elevated stands in right-center leading off the sixth inning. The 23-year-old Rodríguez became the youngest Pirates catcher to homer since Jason Kendall in August 1997 against the Marlins. Bryan Reynolds and Carlos Santana had RBI hits as Pittsburgh won for only the fourth time in 17 games this month.

