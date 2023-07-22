England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for Euro champions at Women’s World Cup
By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England has beaten Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament. England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot after her first attempt was well saved by a diving Kerly Theus. The Group D game between the fourth and 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense. Theus made a succession of saves to thwart England’s chances of increasing its margin.