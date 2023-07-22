Skip to Content
AP National Sports

England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for Euro champions at Women’s World Cup

KTVZ
By
Published 4:38 AM

By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England has beaten Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament. England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot after her first attempt was well saved by a diving Kerly Theus. The Group D game between the fourth and 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense. Theus made a succession of saves to thwart England’s chances of increasing its margin.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content