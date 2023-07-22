FAMU bans football players from facility after release of rap video shot in team’s locker room

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M has banned its players from the football team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted. Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press that the locker room, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. Simmons said they planned to meet with players who were visible in the video this weekend and a team meeting is scheduled for Monday. It was unclear which players appeared in the video.

