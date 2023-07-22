Fitzpatrick brothers giving their parents some tough choices at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Alex Fitzpatrick might be about to come out of his big brother’s shadow at the British Open. He is defying his world ranking of No. 561 and the pressure of playing his first major to move into contention after a 6-under 65 in his third round. That left him on 4-under par for the tournament and two shots ahead of his more famous brother Matt. Matt was the U.S. Open champion last year and ranked No. 9. The brothers teed off within an hour and a half of each other to give their parents a tough choice of who to watch. That was until Matt told them to follow Alex.

