Freeman hits 2 of the Dodgers’ 5 HRs as they rout the Rangers 16-3 in matchup of division leaders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered twice and Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also went deep as the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Texas Rangers 16-3. The Dodgers matched their season highs with 18 hits and five homers. Their last long ball was Jonny Deluca’s three-run shot in the ninth off Brad Miller, the Texas utility player who pitched the final two innings. Dodgers rookie starter Bobby Miller gave up Marcus Semien’s 14th homer on his second pitch, but worked six solid innings to improve to 6-1. It was the most lopsided loss of the season for the AL West-leading Rangers.

