Gelof hits first major league homer, Brown connects to help A’s snap skid against Astros, win 4-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth, Zack Gelof hit his first major league home run in the seventh and the Oakland Athletics snapped a nine-game losing streak to Houston by beating the Astros 4-1. Seth Brown connected for his 10th homer in the eighth, his third straight year reaching double digits. With one out in the ninth, Tony Kemp made a catch on the wall in left with two runners on to rob pinch-hitter Yainer Diaz of a home run and help preserve the save by Trevor May.

