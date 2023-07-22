Grichuk’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth rallies Rockies past Marlins 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth to rally the Colorado Rockies past the Miami Marlins 4-3 Saturday afternoon. It was Grichuk’s first hit of the game, and it scored Ryan McMahon. Reliever Tanner Scott (4-3) gave up a lead off single to McMahon then hit pinch-hitter Elias Díaz with a pitch. Justin Lawrence pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save of the season. The Marlins had squandered a three-run lead built against starter Chase Anderson. Nolan Jones tied it with a three-run homer off Miami reliever JT Chargois in the seventh.

