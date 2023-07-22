Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it. Harman made two bogeys in four holes and his lead was down to two. But he didn’t drop a shot the rest of the way and finished with a 69. He was five ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since Jean Van de Velde in 1999.

