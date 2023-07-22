Like father, like son? Kyle Busch maps out plan for young son to succeed him in NASCAR

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch has a plan for his young son to replace him eventually in a NASCAR ride. The 38-year-old Busch and wife Samantha are parents to 8-year-old Brexton. Brexton already has started driving in dirt races and in other racing disciplines across the country. Busch wants to share a NASCAR Truck Series ride once Brexton turns 16. When Brexton turns 18, Busch would let his son have the full-time ride and he would retire from NASCAR.

