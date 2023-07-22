Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree
MILAN (AP) — Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri have announced that Okafor has signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros. Okafor joins fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders at Milan. The 23-year-old Okafor is expected to back up Olivier Giroud at center forward. He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances with Salzburg, and won four Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups.