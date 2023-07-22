Olympic cycling champ Laura Kenny gives birth to second son

LONDON (AP) — Five-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny has given birth to her second child. Kenny and her husband Jason, the winner of a British record seven Olympic titles, welcomed son Montgomery on Thursday. On Saturday, they announced the birth of Montgomery, their second son. Laura won the Madison gold alongside Katie Archibald, adding to the titles she earned at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Jason won the last of his Olympic golds in Tokyo in the keirin. He’s retired from racing to become the coach of the Britain men’s sprint team.

