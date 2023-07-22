Pogačar wins Stage 20 but Vingegaard is virtually assured of Tour de France win

LE MARKSTEIN, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar has pipped defending champion Jonas Vingegaard to win the Tour de France penultimate stage but it won’t be enough to stop his great rival winning the race. Vingegaard maintained his lead of 7 1/2 minutes over two-time champion Pogačar and will surely be crowned the Tour winner again after Sunday’s largely ceremonial stage ends on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Pogačar won in 2020 and 2021 and he claimed his second stage win in the 110th edition of cycling’s most famous race. He was unable to make up for Vingegaard’s huge advantage built in the Alps. Saturday’s 134-kilometer stage from Belfort to the mountain resort of Le Markstein was the last tough test for the riders and the 3,600 meters of climbing took its toll on many.

