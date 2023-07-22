Rangers slugger Adolis García, leading the AL in RBIs, exits game after getting hit by a pitch

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García has exited a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star slugger got hit by a pitch on his right hand. García, who leads the American League with 80 RBIs, was struck in the fourth inning by a pitch from Bobby Miller. García initially stayed in the game and returned to right field in the top of the fifth. But he was removed for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half with the Rangers trailing 10-3. The team says X-rays were negative but García will continue to be evaluated.

