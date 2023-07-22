Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory. Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (0-4), just recalled from Triple-A Reno, retired 16 in a row after Spencer Steer led off the first with a single before Friedl launched an 0-2 pitch into the visitor’s bullpen in right. McLain followed with a long home run to left, and Fraley had a shot to right for a 3-1 lead. Reds rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson (2-2) had another strong outing, allowing one run and three hits. Corbin Carroll hit his 20th home run in the ninth off Alexis Diaz, who finished for his 29th save.

