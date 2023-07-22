Rory McIlroy’s drought in majors set to stretch to a 10th year as putter stays cold at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s drought in the majors is set to stretch into a 10th year and it’s a cold putter that is again to blame. McIlroy declined to give any media interviews and headed straight to the practice putting green after shooting a 2-under 69 in the third round of the British Open. He started the round nine shots off Brian Harman’s lead and ended it that way. What’s also surely not changing this week is his haul of major titles that has been standing on four since 2014. McIlroy gave himself nine looks at birdie from 13 feet or closer and made only three of them.

