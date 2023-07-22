Scheffler and Homa get distracted by TV screen and spectators at the British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was preparing to hit a shot at the par-5 fifth hole at Royal Liverpool when he heard someone in the distance talking about his game. It wasn’t a spectator outside the ropes but a TV announcer from the giant screens in the nearby spectator village. It forced Scheffler to back away from his ball. Scheffler says he has “never heard a distraction like that before.” He still managed to make birdie on the hole but a 1-over 72 left him in a tie for 63rd heading into Sunday and in danger of his worst finish since October.

