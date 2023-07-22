Teenager Alex Michelsen beats 4-time champ Isner in Newport semis, will face Mannarino in final

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday. The 18-year-old Michelsen, playing in his second career ATP tournament after winning a challenger tour event in Chicago last week, advanced to the final and will face No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino, who beat fellow-Frenchman and third-seeded Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-3, in the other semi. The final will be held Sunday on Newport’s grass courts, just outside the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

