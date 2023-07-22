Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women’s World Cup

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup in Perth. Substitute Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D. England beat Haiti 1-0 earlier in the day and will play Denmark next. Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half, heading over with an open goal to aim at.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.