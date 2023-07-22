Wimbledon champion Alcaraz wins again at Hopman Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 in the Hopman Cup in Nice. The top-ranked Spaniard had only three aces compared to six for Coric but saved the only two break points he faced. It was Alcaraz’s second straight victory here after winning against David Goffin of Belgium. The Hopman Cup is an exhibition event with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles. Alcaraz played doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova but lost to Coric and Donna Vekic 1-6, 6-4, 14-12.

