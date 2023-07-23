Australian Titmus takes it out fast and sets WR in 400m freestyle as Ledecky settles for silver

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand. Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada, the world-record holder in the event, finished fourth. The race by the three superstar women overshadowed the world-record performance of rising French star Leon Marchand. Marchand won the 400 IM in 4:02.50 breaking the previous mark of 4:03.84 set by American Michael Phelps in 2008.

