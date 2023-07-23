British Open at a glance
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Facts and figures from the final round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool, where Brian Harman became a major champion for the first time.
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Facts and figures from the final round of the British Open at Royal Liverpool, where Brian Harman became a major champion for the first time.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.