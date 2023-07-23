Chiefs open camp without star defensive lineman Chris Jones
By MATT DERRICK
Associated Press
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs held their first full-squad workout of training camp Sunday under a bright sunny sky and without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Coach Andy Reid says he’s not worried yet about the absence of his star lineman, who has yet to report for camp. Jones has yet to report to camp as he seeks a new contract. The 29-year-old is due to make $19.5 million in base salary this season and carries a salary cap hit of almost $28.3 million.