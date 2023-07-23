F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win

BUDAPEST (AP) — Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needs only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back. Red Bull’s 12th straight win included the final race of 2022 and broke McLaren’s record for consecutive wins set in 1988. Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory this season means he already leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points. McLaren’s Lando Norris finished second and Perez was third. Hamilton finished fourth for Mercedes.

