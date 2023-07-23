Harper’s hitting and defense help the Phillies beat the Guardians 8-5 in 10 innings to stop skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run 10th inning and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading the Philadelphia Phillies past the Cleveland Guardians 8-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel blew his first save of the season in 17 chances when David Fry hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth to tie it 4-all. Cleveland scored once in the 10th and loaded the bases with nobody out before Yunior Marte entered and pitched out of the jam for his second save.

