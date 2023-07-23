Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Training camp opens Wednesday. Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.