Liberty use record 44-point first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Write
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83. New York made its first nine shots on the way to a 44-point first quarter. That’s the most points ever scored in a period in WNBA history surpassing the 42 that Chicago had against the Liberty in 2019. The Liberty made 15 of 18 from the field in the first, including six 3-pointers to go up by 27 points after the opening 10 minutes. Indiana never could recover. Victoria Vivians led Indiana with 16 points and Erica Wheeler added 15.