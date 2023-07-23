Marta enters her sixth Women’s World Cup seeking scoring record, Brazil’s first championship
By JENNA FRYER
AP National Writer
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Brazil starts its ninth appearance in the Women’s World Cup trying to remain undefeated in opening matches. It shouldn’t be difficult for the Selecao, who start Group F play on Monday against tournament newcomer Panama in Adelaide, Australia. Brazil has qualified for all nine World Cups and is a perfect 8-0 in its opening matches. Superstar Marta has said her sixth World Cup will be her last and she hopes to end with not only Brazil’s first title, but with the distinction of becoming the first player — male or female — to score in six tournaments.