McIlroy tries to stay positive after British Open despite extending winless streak in majors
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy again was roaming near the top of the leaderboard of a major but saw his winless streak increase to 34 after a tie for sixth at the British Open. The four-time major winner says he won’t dwell about going into what will be his 10th season without a major. McIlroy picked up his seventh top-10 finish Sunday in the last eight majors he played and tried to stay positive going into the future. He says there was “a lot of optimism going into the rest of the year.”