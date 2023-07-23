Morocco, Benzina set to make Women’s World Cup history in a game against Germany

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nouhaila Benzina will make history when she steps onto the field for Morocco’s first match of the Women’s World Cup against Germany — and not just as a player for the first Arab or North African nation ever in the tournament. The 25-year-old defender will be the first player to wear the Islamic headscarf at the senior-level Women’s World Cup. She and the Atlas Lionesses face two-time World Cup champion Germany in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network, says of the hijab: “Girls will look at Benzina (and think) ‘That could be me.’”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.